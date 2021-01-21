MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Tops $457,235.21

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $457,235.21 and $361.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.92 or 0.03743741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00434559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.58 or 0.01346201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00574685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00418496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00269548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00022823 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

