Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,597 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,431,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $125,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,702,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

