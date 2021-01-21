Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

