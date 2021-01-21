Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in American Tower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $222.78 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

