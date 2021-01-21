Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Public Storage by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

NYSE PSA opened at $224.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.82.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

