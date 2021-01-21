Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.