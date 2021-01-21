Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $727.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $698.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.