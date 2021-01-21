Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.