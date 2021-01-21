Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nasdaq by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nasdaq by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $144.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

