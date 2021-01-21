Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 3,041 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Natus Medical worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Natus Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Natus Medical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

