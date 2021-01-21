Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $324.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

