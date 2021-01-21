Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in China Mobile by 69.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 970,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,660,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 55.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. China Mobile Limited has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

