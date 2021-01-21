Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 1,283 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $740.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.