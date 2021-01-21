Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 15,315 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

