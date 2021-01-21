Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.