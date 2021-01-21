Mission Wealth Management LP Has $399,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

LMT stock opened at $341.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

