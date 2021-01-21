Mission Wealth Management LP Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

