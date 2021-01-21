Mission Wealth Management LP Has $560,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

