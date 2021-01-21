Mission Wealth Management LP Has $577,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $5,573,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,433,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.