Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 50 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $922.53 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.47.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,352,529 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

