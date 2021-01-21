Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 8,947 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Teradata by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teradata by 863.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

