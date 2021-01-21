Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,631 Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after buying an additional 78,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $12,971,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

