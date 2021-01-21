Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,459 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $1,818,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

