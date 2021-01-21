Modern Investment Coin Price Down 31.8% This Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $194,192.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00275619 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 133.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,824,751 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,020 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

Modern Investment Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.