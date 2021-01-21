Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 301,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 268,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a market cap of $560.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

