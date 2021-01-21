MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $659,554.17 and $860.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00023651 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001251 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001927 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012020 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 211,989,087 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.