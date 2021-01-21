MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $394.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $394.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $368.81 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $64,326,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.