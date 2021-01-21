Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $100.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.