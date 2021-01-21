Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.40

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $63,561.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.