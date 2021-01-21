MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $50.64 on Thursday. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.49.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

