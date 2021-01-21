Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

