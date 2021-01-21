Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,048 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

