Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,550 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSE opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

