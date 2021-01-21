Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €90.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.47 ($128.78).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €100.30 ($118.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €105.95 and a 200-day moving average of €110.24. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.