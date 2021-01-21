Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pearson were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

