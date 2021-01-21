Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.