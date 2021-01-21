Morgan Stanley Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of PCTEL worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTI. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 135,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. PCTEL, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

