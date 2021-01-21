Morgan Stanley Has $623,000 Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of MeiraGTx worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $2,690,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $309,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGTX opened at $15.74 on Thursday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

MGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,415,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,279,188.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,001 shares of company stock worth $1,434,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

