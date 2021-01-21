Morgan Stanley Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 242.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

ADES stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.88. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

