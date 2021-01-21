Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $106.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

CHH opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $110.18. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

