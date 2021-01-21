Morgan Stanley Increases Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target to $10.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RUBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $789.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

