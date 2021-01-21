Morgan Stanley Lowers Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.