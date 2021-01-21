Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

