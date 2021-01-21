Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.