Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 808.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 483,737 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

