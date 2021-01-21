Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AEG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aegon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aegon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Aegon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aegon by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.