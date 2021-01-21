Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

