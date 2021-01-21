Morgan Stanley Sells 18,577 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,721,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,058.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.