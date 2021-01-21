Morgan Stanley Sells 6,129 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of EverQuote worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 236,820 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $5,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 139,942 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 132,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

EverQuote stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $729,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $101,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,527.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,351 shares of company stock worth $4,616,932 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

