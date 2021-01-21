Mountain Crest Capital Llc Purchases 7,500 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) major shareholder Mountain Crest Capital Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,740,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition II Corp.

